ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley will miss the rest of the season after suffering a "significant injury" during Thursday's practice.

Badgley suffered a torn hamstring, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The team will place Badgley on injured reserve and he is expected to have surgery, according to Lions coach Dan Campbell.

"We feel awful for Badge," Campbell said. "He worked his tail off to get ready for this season. He was having a good spring and was ready for camp. It's tough."

Badgley converted all seven of his field goal attempts in the 2023 regular season and postseason and was re-signed by Detroit in February. He is 56-of-58 (96.6%) on field goal attempts inside of 40 yards throughout his career and was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 13 of the 2022 season.

The Lions will now look to rely on Jake Bates, the former UFL kicker who was signed to a two-year contract in the offseason. Detroit has already hosted a workout to take a look at other kickers for training camp, but Campbell said the team isn't in a hurry to add anyone else with Bates on the roster.

"If we find the right guy that helps us for competition for camp, then we'll do that," Campbell said.