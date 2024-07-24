The "First Take" crew discusses who will win the NFC North between the Packers and the Lions. (1:39)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions' success last season was no fluke in the eyes of Dan Campbell.

On the heels of one of the greatest runs in franchise history, culminating with an appearance in the NFC Championship Game, the Lions head coach is pushing his players to build off that run -- beginning on Day 1 of training camp.

"We don't live off reputation, we live off of work," Campbell said Wednesday. "And that's what's gotten us where we're at. It's been a long, hard road to get to where we're at right now, and there's a price to be paid and so we've got to go pay it again. That's the message, and it will always be the message."

As the Lions enter the 2024 season with the third-best chance to reach the Super Bowl at 17.6%, according to ESPN Analytics, Campbell continues to drive that gritty mindset that helped Detroit reach this point.

Once veterans reported to training camp Tuesday night at the newly named Meijer Performance Center, Campbell's message was to stay committed to putting in the work to position themselves for a championship.

"I believe that what we did last year can carry over into this season. I do, as long as we go to work," Campbell said.

The Lions also are favored to win their division for the second consecutive season, which has happened only once in franchise history when they captured titles from 1952 to '54. However, the Lions have never won 10 or more games in back-to-back seasons; they are one of only two active franchises, along with the Carolina Panthers, to never accomplish the feat.

With most of the same pieces in place from last year's roster, running back David Montgomery says the Lions have an "extra edge" after knowing how close they were to reaching the Super Bowl. But after the first day of training camp, Montgomery didn't feel that things were crisp and clean on the field.

"We could do better," Montgomery said. "Every way."

Lions All-Pro receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has faith in Campbell's ability to motivate and lead the team throughout this journey. With it being so early in camp, it's hard for St. Brown to tell what ways his coaching philosophy has changed, but he admires his dedication to continued development across the board.

"When your head coaching is saying he's trying to get better and whatnot, I feel like as players, it lets us know we're all trying to get better," St. Brown said. "Not just players, not just coaches, the whole building is trying to get better and that's what's gonna help us take that next step."

Entering Year 4, Campbell feels he's a better coach than last year because he's "more experienced." With increased expectations, the Lions' coaching staff is also committed to improving after a making noise around the league with risky playcalling under Campbell, notably on fourth downs.

The Lions went for it on 34% of their fourth downs last season, the highest percentage in a season by any team since at least 2000.

"I've got more experience, but so does the staff under me," Campbell said. "They've got more experience, and they've got more experience being around me and myself being around them, so that makes me better. Your staff makes you a lot better, and they're the reason that I'm even in this position and we're having success. We make all -- each of us, we make each other better."