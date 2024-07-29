Pat McAfee is excited for Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson's return after seeing him throw down a huge dunk. (1:05)

McAfee likes what he has seen from Anthony Richardson this offseason (1:05)

Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Defensive end Samson Ebukam, the Indianapolis Colts' returning sack leader, has sustained a torn Achilles tendon and is expected to miss this season, a team source confirmed to ESPN.

Ebukam's injury occurred during a full-squad period of Sunday's practice and deals a big blow to the Colts' loaded defensive line.

Ebukam had a team-high 9.5 sacks in 2023, easily a career high for the veteran, who was entering his eighth season. Ebukam also registered a team-high three forced fumbles and trailed only three-time Pro Bowl selection DeForest Buckner with 17 quarterback hits.

NFL Network first reported the news of Ebukam's injury.

The Colts have been touting their deep defensive line all offseason, projecting it to be one of the strengths of their veteran team. It still remains relatively deep even after the loss of Ebukam, but his valuable production will need to be replaced.

It is expected that the injury will have a significant impact on rookie Laiatu Latu, the 15th overall pick and first defensive player selected in this year's draft. The former UCLA standout has been working primarily with the second defensive unit during the first few training camp practices.

The injury means additional snaps will also be required of veterans Dayo Odeyingbo and Kwity Paye, a pair who combined for 16.5 sacks in 2023.