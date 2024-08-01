Open Extended Reactions

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- As he briefly paused, with a quick raise of his eyebrows to consider a question, it was easy to forget that Audric Estime is only 20 years old.

The Denver Broncos running back's 21st birthday won't arrive until Sept. 6, two days before the Broncos open the 2024 season at the Seattle Seahawks, but he exudes the perspective of someone who has blown out many more candles.

"I think I play the way I play because every time I step on a field, I think of my mother, my uncle and my aunt, my family, every time," Estime said. "You, as a person, as a player, want to give your all. Not just say it, but really give it, every time, not say you did almost every time, but every time, because I know they gave their all for me just to get me here. And I want to make the most of here."

Estime, the second of two Broncos' fifth-round picks in this past April's draft, is currently wading in the crowded pool that is Denver's running back room. And he is quick to say all his waking moments are spent on "trying to find a role with this team to help us." But beneath all the broken tackles he left in his wake at Notre Dame that caught the Broncos' eye and the short runs he turned into explosive gains was what he describes as the fuel of the past.

Estime's mother, Bertha Noisette, died of sickle cell disease when Estime was 10 years old. His aunt, Marise Fede, and uncle, Garick Noisette, raised him with one of their children, Terrence Fede. Terrence -- who was not just Estime's cousin but also his godfather -- played 51 games in four seasons with the Miami Dolphins from 2014-17 and spent time on the practice squads of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills.

"I was old enough to know my mother was sick at the time but wasn't old enough to know how much she was holding back, protecting us from how sick she was," Estime said. "She was just so strong, she would hide it, she was in and out of the hospital, but would still get to our games, still be there. But the older I get the more I realized how tough she really was.

"Our family is very tight knit, so I think deep down I always knew I'd be OK. But without them I can say I probably wouldn't be where I am, all they did for me, all they sacrificed, taking me and my brother in, you don't have words for that. So maybe when I play it comes out."

How Estime will fit in and play in the Broncos' offense is still to be determined, but coach Sean Payton often talks of "the vision" regarding a player's spot with the team. And that vision is part of why the Broncos draft, sign and try to develop that player.

When asked about Estime early in training camp, Payton was quick to unfold the map.

"The vision was pretty clear," Payton said. "This was a guy, when we did all the studies on him -- we took 15-yard runs or more, first in his class; [avoiding] minus runs ... first in his class. Really good vision in the hole. Rarely did you see [Estime] lose yards. He had good feet for someone who is 220 pounds.

"So, I saw runner first and value on where we took him. ... When the draft starts, every once in a while there's a player you could say, 'When this thing is all over with, I'd love to have this player.' Fortunately, we were able to get this player."

According to ESPN Stats and Information, Estime's 816 rushing yards after contact last season (60.9% of his 1,341 total overall) ranked 10th in FBS. And his 22 runs of 15 or more yards was fifth in the nation. Both of those figures were toward the top of the list for running backs available in the draft class.

His 3.9 yards after contact per rushing attempt was also fifth among players with at least 150 rushing attempts, and his 18 rushing touchdowns were a Notre Dame single-season record.

"I think he's going to do great, just like all Notre Dame alums do at this level," said Broncos tackle Mike McGlinchey, also a former Notre Dame player. "He certainly knows how to tote the rock a little bit. ... I was so excited as soon as he was picked. I got so many texts from people back at school -- 'You're going to love this kid.' ... He's got great vision, he's got the biggest arms I think I've ever seen on a running back, and he runs hard."

Estime, who measured 5-foot-11 3/8-inches and 221 pounds at the combine, said he had a few moments in early March when his draft status was a worry after running what he called a disappointing 4.71-second 40-yard dash in Indianapolis.

But on March 21, at the same weight, he ran a 4.61 at the Irish pro day.

Almost 61% of Audric Estime's 1,341 rushing yards last year came after contact. Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports

"I definitely took a little heat, that definitely wasn't me. I was definitely training hard and had put up better numbers than that before the combine, but I didn't perform that day," Estime said. "But it was like a game, you have one bad play, you look at it, why it happened and move on. I just kept training, and by like two days later I had put it out of my head. But also, I'm a football player, not a track guy."

The kind of football player the Broncos say they want is the kind Estime says he can be for them.

"I try to pride myself as being a three-down back,'' Estime said. "I think everybody at this level is a good runner, but I'd like to also be as good as I can be as a pass-catcher, as a pass protector, that any time they want to put me in the game, I can be productive in that situation."

Estime joins a Broncos backfield that could use more production. Denver rushed for only eight touchdowns in 2023 -- 12 individual players around the league had more than that by themselves -- finishing 28th in the league. Payton promised in the offseason to devote more time to a running game that he said wasn't "efficient."

Along with Estime, the Broncos' running back room consists of Javonte Williams -- now two seasons removed from a horrific knee injury he suffered in Week 4 of the 2022 season -- Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin. Last year, the Broncos kept three running backs, along with fullback Michael Burton, when the roster was trimmed to 53 players.

"I just want to keep going once I have the ball," Estime said. "Overall, I know what I do is not going to be perfect, but I can aim for perfection, find my own path."