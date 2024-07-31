Open Extended Reactions

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.-- Denver Broncos offensive tackle Quinn Bailey, a player coach Sean Payton called "easily [the team's] Lineman 6" because of his versatility and importance on the depth chart, left Wednesday's practice in an ambulance after he suffered a fractured right ankle.

Bailey, who was likely the Broncos' top reserve at tackle, suffered the injury in team drills when another player rolled up on his leg. As he was treated by the team's medical staff, most of his teammates took a knee.

An air cast was placed on Bailey's right leg, and he was taken off the field on a cart to a waiting ambulance. Broncos coach Sean Payton confirmed the ankle fracture after practice and said Bailey is expected to have surgery in the days ahead.

"It's always tough to see and be a part of when you're at a practice," Payton said. "Sometimes the bitter reality of our game. He was having a real good camp."

Bailey's injury will impact the Broncos' plans on the depth chart at the position. He has worked as the top reserve tackle thus far in training camp and over the past two seasons has often played as an extra tight end in games in the team's bigger personnel groupings.

Last season, 6-foot-6, 323-pound Bailey, who has been with the Broncos since he joined the team as an undrafted rookie in 2019, played 76 snaps on offense. He has played in 31 games over the past five seasons, including one start in 2022 and one start last season.

"Tremendous teammate, all he does is work his tail off," Payton said. " ... We were just discussing the roster the other day, and he was easily, for us, Lineman 6, someone who was going to be involved in the game plan and jumbo."

Matt Peart, who signed in free agency, as well as Alex Palczewski and Demontrey Jacobs, who was on the Broncos' practice squad last season, are among those who will get more snaps with the second- and third- team offenses in the days ahead. The Broncos open the preseason Aug. 11 at Indianapolis.