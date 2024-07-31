Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Rams left guard Jonah Jackson is expected to miss the preseason because of a bruised left scapula but has a chance to return for the start of the regular season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jackson left practice with a member of the training staff Tuesday and was not at the team's walk-through Wednesday.

The team said Wednesday that Jackson has a shoulder injury and is day-to-day. Rams coach Sean McVay was not scheduled to speak to reporters.

Jackson signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Rams this offseason. Last season, he started 12 games, missing time with wrist, ankle and knee injuries.

During the Rams' offseason program, McVay said Jackson was "in good shape" but that the team wanted to be "smart" with how they were having him practice during the offseason with the goal of having him ready to go during training camp.

The Rams open the regular season at the Detroit Lions, the team Jackson spent his first four NFL seasons before signing in Los Angeles.