Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams has a hamstring strain and the team will take it "a week at a time" with his return, head coach Sean McVay said Saturday.

Williams, who injured his hamstring on the final play of Thursday's practice, signed a three-year deal with the Rams during free agency and is expected to be a starter.

Los Angeles has already lost cornerback Derion Kendrick for the season after he tore his ACL during the Rams' first training camp practice.

McVay said the Rams will be "smart" with Williams' recovery from the injury and not rush him back onto the field, despite the hard hit the position group has taken early in camp. The Rams signed cornerback Jerry Jacobs this week to make sure they weren't increasing the workload too much for the other cornerbacks during training camp.

"When you're talking about those types of positions, it can be really tricky," McVay said. "We are definitely not going to rush him back. Here's the good thing: We're about 40 plus days out from being able to play Detroit ... but hopefully we'll just take it a little bit at a time."

Last season in 17 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Williams had four interceptions, two forced fumbles and 53 tackles.

"When you get back right into training camp settings, the way that you do a little bit different than the way you onboard in the offseason, these are the things that you worry about," McVay said. "But you do have to practice and play football to get better. Like I said, I do feel good about the human being and who it is and being able to get him back as soon as possible because of the way he'll go about his work."