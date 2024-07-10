Open Extended Reactions

With 2024 NFL training camps on the horizon, it is again time for the league's true insiders to make their voices heard. ESPN surveyed league executives, coaches and scouts to help us rank the top 10 players at 11 different positions, from quarterback to cornerback and all positions in between. This is the fifth edition of these rankings, and as usual, several players have moved up or fallen off last year's lists.

A reminder of the rankings process: Voters give us their best 10 players at a position, then we compile the results and rank candidates based on number of top-10 votes, composite average and dozens of interviews, with research and film-study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen. In total, nearly 80 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions. Additional voting and follow-up calls with those surveyed help us break any ties.

Each section includes quotes and nuggets from the voters on every ranked player -- even the honorable mentions. The objective is to identify the best players right now for 2024. This is not a five-year projection or a career achievement award. Who are the best players today?

We will roll out a position per day over 11 days. The schedule: running backs (7/8), defensive tackles (7/9), edge rushers (7/10), safeties (7/11), tight ends (7/12), interior offensive linemen (7/13), offensive tackles (7/14), quarterbacks (7/15), off-ball linebackers (7/16), wide receivers (7/17), cornerbacks (7/18).

Top 10 running backs

There's a new No. 1 at running back, and it should not surprise that it's the only NFL player who rushed for more than 1,200 yards a season ago. The 49ers' Christian McCaffrey was an easy choice, but several players received top-five consideration. Scouts and execs still think a lot of last year's No. 1 Nick Chubb, even coming off a devastating injury, while newer names, including Bijan Robinson of the Falcons and Jahmyr Gibbs of the Lions graced the list. See our top 10 on ESPN+ »

Top 10 defensive tackles

The retirement of future first-ballot Hall of Famer Aaron Donald means there's a new name atop the defensive tackles list, and it belongs to disruptive Kansas City Chiefs lineman Chris Jones. But intrigue abounds as the list progresses, with a couple of New York stars in the Jets' Quinnen Williams and Giants' Dexter Lawrence II receiving high marks from our panel, as did emerging Baltimore Ravens star Justin Madubuike. See our top 10 on ESPN+ »

Top 10 edge rushers

"If you don't double-team him, he's going to f---ing kill you," an NFL coordinator said of Myles Garrett, who took over the No. 1 spot on our survey of the league's top pass rushers. There's plenty of star power beyond Garrett, with big names including the Cowboys' Micah Parsons, 49ers' Nick Bosa and Steelers' T.J. Watt all jockeying for position in the top five. See our top 10 on ESPN+ »