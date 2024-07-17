Open Extended Reactions

With 2024 NFL training camps on the horizon, it is again time for the league's true insiders to make their voices heard. ESPN surveyed league executives, coaches and scouts to help us rank the top 10 players at 11 different positions, from quarterback to cornerback and all positions in between. This is the fifth edition of these rankings, and as usual, several players have moved up or fallen off last year's lists.

A reminder of the rankings process: Voters give us their best 10 players at a position, then we compile the results and rank candidates based on number of top-10 votes, composite average and dozens of interviews, with research and film study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen. In total, nearly 80 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions. Additional voting and follow-up calls with those surveyed help us break any ties.

Each section includes quotes and nuggets from the voters on every ranked player -- even the honorable mentions. The objective is to identify the best players right now for 2024. This is not a five-year projection or a career achievement award. Who are the best players today?

We will roll out a position per day over 11 days. The schedule: running backs (7/8), defensive tackles (7/9), edge rushers (7/10), safeties (7/11), tight ends (7/12), interior offensive linemen (7/13), offensive tackles (7/14), quarterbacks (7/15), off-ball linebackers (7/16), wide receivers (7/17), cornerbacks (7/18).

The competition at wide receiver knows no rival.

The NFL's deepest position breeds new stars every year. Greatness can come from anywhere. This year's top 10 features a bevy of former first-rounders -- and three gems from the fourth and fifth rounds of years past.

Putting up 1,000 yards isn't enough to crack the elite. Twenty-seven different receivers surpassed that threshold just last season. Fittingly, 28 players earned at least one vote from league scouts, execs and coaches in this year's Top 10 wide receivers, which featured a cheetah racing for the top spot.

In fact, 1,400 yards might not get you in the honorable mention on this list, which left out plenty of big-money stars.

Let's look at some of the game's top wideouts as ranked by sources around the NFL.