Open Extended Reactions

With 2024 NFL training camps on the horizon, it is again time for the league's true insiders to make their voices heard. ESPN surveyed league executives, coaches and scouts to help us rank the top 10 players at 11 different positions, from quarterback to cornerback and all positions in between. This is the fifth edition of these rankings, and as usual, several players have moved up or fallen off last year's lists.

A reminder of the rankings process: Voters give us their best 10 players at a position, then we compile the results and rank candidates based on number of top-10 votes, composite average and dozens of interviews, with research and film-study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen. In total, more than 80 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions. Additional voting and follow-up calls with those surveyed help us break any ties.

Each section includes quotes and nuggets from the voters on every ranked player -- even the honorable mentions. The objective is to identify the best players right now for 2024. This is not a five-year projection or a career achievement award. Who are the best players today?

We will roll out a position per day over 11 days. The schedule: wide receivers (July 8), defensive tackles (July 9), edge rushers (July 10), safeties (July 11), running backs (July 12), interior offensive linemen (July 13), offensive tackles (July 14), cornerbacks (July 15), off-ball linebackers (July 16), tight ends (July 17) and quarterbacks (July 18).

The competition is fierce at edge rusher.

Twenty-one different rushers -- either 3-4 outside linebackers or 4-3 defensive ends -- recorded at least 10 sacks last season, compared to 13 a year ago.

Five of those players blew past the 16-sack mark.

Perhaps no player save quarterback can disrupt the flow of the game like a good pass rusher, which is why the market for even fringe top-10 players at this position pushes $30 million per year.

Despite 25 different players earning at least one vote from league scouts, execs and coaches in this year's top 10 edge rushers, the top tiers were clear-cut.

Below are some of the game's top edge rushers as ranked by sources around the NFL.