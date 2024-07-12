Open Extended Reactions

With 2024 NFL training camps on the horizon, it is again time for the league's true insiders to make their voices heard. ESPN surveyed league executives, coaches and scouts to help us rank the top 10 players at 11 different positions, from quarterback to cornerback and all positions in between. This is the fifth edition of these rankings, and as usual, several players have moved up or fallen off last year's lists.

A reminder of the rankings process: Voters give us their best 10 players at a position, then we compile the results and rank candidates based on number of top-10 votes, composite average and dozens of interviews, with research and film study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen. In total, nearly 80 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions. Additional voting and follow-up calls with those surveyed help us break any ties.

Each section includes quotes and nuggets from the voters on every ranked player -- even the honorable mentions. The objective is to identify the best players right now for 2024. This is not a five-year projection or a career achievement award. Who are the best players today?

We will roll out a position per day over 11 days. The schedule: running backs (7/8), defensive tackles (7/9), edge rushers (7/10), safeties (7/11), tight ends (7/12), interior offensive linemen (7/13), offensive tackles (7/14), quarterbacks (7/15), off-ball linebackers (7/16), wide receivers (7/17), cornerbacks (7/18).

This year's tight end group is compelling because it has the classic heavyweight fight of Travis Kelce vs. George Kittle, along with the undercard of rookies vs. the field.

The 2023 draft class of tight ends was considered to be one of the best in decades, and that's reflected in this ranking. Last season's rookies made an impression across the league.

This year's ranking had a shake-up at the top. Darren Waller, who ranked No. 5 in last year's edition, announced his retirement in June, and another 2023 top-five tight end dropped in the ranking. But that didn't water down an already stout field, led by the guy on the Chiefs.

We also have to give a shout-out to Iowa for developing tight end excellence. Three former Hawkeyes ranked in the top five of this year's tight ends list, which is a first for any collegiate program in the five-year history of this exercise.

Let's look at some of the game's top tight ends as ranked by execs, coaches and scouts around the NFL.