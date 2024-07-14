Open Extended Reactions

With 2024 NFL training camps on the horizon, it is again time for the league's true insiders to make their voices heard. ESPN surveyed league executives, coaches and scouts to help us rank the top 10 players at 11 different positions, from quarterback to cornerback and all positions in between. This is the fifth edition of these rankings, and as usual, several players have moved up or fallen off last year's lists.

A reminder of the rankings process: Voters give us their best 10 players at a position, then we compile the results and rank candidates based on number of top-10 votes, composite average and dozens of interviews, with research and film study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen. In total, nearly 80 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions. Additional voting and follow-up calls with those surveyed help us break any ties.

Each section includes quotes and nuggets from the voters on every ranked player -- even the honorable mentions. The objective is to identify the best players right now for 2024. This is not a five-year projection or a career achievement award. Who are the best players today?

Offensive tackle is one of the toughest nuts to crack.

This year's top 10 features zero debuts. Nine tackles from the 2023 version earned their spot again, and the final spot went to a 2022 recipient who made a surprising comeback.

At most positions, at least one rookie cracks the list.

But youth is well-represented here. The 2020 and 2021 draft classes constitute half the list. A few of them even stole No. 1 votes from the elite tackle out of the Bay Area.

By this time next year, a star tackle out of Detroit or Tampa Bay might be wearing the crown.