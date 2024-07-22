Open Extended Reactions

Every NFL team will enter the 2024 season trying to win now. But savvy franchises aren't only focused on the short term -- they also keep an eye to the future and set themselves up for long-term success. So which teams are primed to be among the league's best over the next few years? In our annual Future Power Rankings, we focused on the next three seasons (2024 through 2026) and stacked all 32 clubs' longer-lens expectations.

To do so, we asked our panel of experts -- Dan Graziano, Louis Riddick and Aaron Schatz -- to rate each team's quarterback situation, remaining (non-QB) roster makeup, front office and coaching staff using this scale:

100: A+ (elite)

90: A (great)

80: B (very good)

70: C (average)

60: D (very bad)

50 and below: F (disastrous)

After averaging the results from the panelists, each of the four categories was weighted to create the overall score: quarterback (20%), roster (30%), front office (25%) and coaching (25%). The result is a comprehensive ranking based on how well each team is positioned for the future. Our experts then picked out reasons for optimism, reasons to worry and crucial stats/nuggets to know for every franchise.

Jump to:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LV | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Note: Overall scores are rounded to the nearest 10th of a point.