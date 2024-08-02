Mina Kimes joins "First Take" and discusses how the Cowboys' contract negotiations are a probable concern for the franchise. (2:16)

Open Extended Reactions

OXNARD, Calif. -- Not much went right for Mazi Smith in his rookie year with the Dallas Cowboys in 2023.

The defensive tackle was credited with 15 tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss. He played 304 of 1,070 snaps and four in the playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers for a defense that badly needed help stopping the run. He was listed at 328 pounds but dipped closer to 295 pounds by the time the season ended.

He paid dearly for not producing the way the Cowboys' previous three first-round picks -- WR CeeDee Lamb, LB Micah Parsons and OT Tyler Smith -- had.

"Last year was hard for me," Smith said. "I always hold myself to a certain standard. Always."

This season?

"I kinda go over there with a clean slate," Smith said. "Want to write my story."

According to the Cowboys' media guide, Smith majored in creative writing and literature at Michigan, so that helps.

After a disappointing rookie campaign, Mazi Smith is aiming to step his game up in Year 2 under new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. John Byrum/Icon Sportswire

The Cowboys' largest need for improvement in 2024 is their run defense. Last season, they finished 16th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (112.4), which was a 17-yard improvement over 2022, but still not good enough. They allowed 222 rushing yards to the Arizona Cardinals and 266 yards to the Buffalo Bills. In the playoff loss to the Packers, they gave up 143 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries.

New coordinator Mike Zimmer will use actual linebackers more than his predecessor, Dan Quinn -- who relied more on safeties -- including moving Markquese Bell to a full-time linebacker spot.

He will also ask Smith to play differently. The Cowboys drafted Smith No. 26 overall in 2023 because of his ability to chew up blockers, but he never felt comfortable in Quinn's penetrating up-field style. More often than not, he was slow off the snap of the ball. He also dealt with a shoulder injury that required offseason surgery.

"Trust me, no one's put more pressure on himself than Mazi has just, based off what he went through last year," coach Mike McCarthy said. "And I just think like anything, you can't overreact to players when they have injuries. It's different ... He's getting to where he needs to be. He's close."

In addition to rehabbing his shoulder, which he did mostly back in Michigan, Smith needed to add weight. He is currently 310 pounds, close to what the Cowboys want him at when the season starts.

"In this scheme, you don't want to be 290," Smith said. "Probably want to be like 310, 315. See what that's doing for you, [but] if you got to go up, go up."

In addition to Zimmer's scheme changes, Smith has a new position coach, Jeff Zgonina, who had a 17-year NFL career before becoming an assistant coach. Prior to joining the Cowboys, Zgonina spent four years with the Washington Commanders, coaching defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

"He sees some of the same things I see in my game that I want to improve, and he's right there with me," Smith said.

It's not just Zgonina. Assistant defensive line coach Greg Ellis played 11 of his 12 years in the NFL with the Cowboys. Domata Peko, who is serving as a coaching intern during training camp, had a 15-year career, including a six-season run with Zimmer with the Cincinnati Bengals.

"They got the pedigree," Smith said. "Their word is bond."

Smith's career at Michigan also started slowly. He played in just seven games his first two seasons and was credited with five tackles. He started his final 28 games over his last two years and was named a first-team All-Big Ten pick as a senior when he had 48 tackles.

"I feel pretty [much] where I'm supposed to be now," Smith said.

The proof will come during preseason games and into the regular season. The Cowboys have looked for veteran defensive tackle help through a trade or free agency. There have been conversations with Linval Joseph, who played for Zimmer with the Minnesota Vikings.

Smith can help alleviate concerns by living up to his first-round billing.

His teammates are counting on him.

"It's not what I think he can be, it's what Mazi has to be," Parsons said. "When you get to this business, there is no more of a 'choice,' or a 'can.' It's either you will or you won't. They usually try to find someone else to do it if you can't. It's what Mazi has to be. He has to be dominant. He has to be a force. He has to be that guy for us."