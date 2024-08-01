        <
          Packers unveil new alternate helmets for 'Winter Warning' game

          Jordan Love in the Packers' new alternate white helmets. Evan Siegle / packers.com
          • Rob Demovsky, ESPN Staff WriterAug 1, 2024, 10:38 PM
          GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Winter might not be around by Oct. 20 in Green Bay, Wisconsin -- although you can't rule anything out around here -- but the Green Bay Packers are prepared to welcome it.

          The team will hold its first-ever "Winter Warning" game against the Houston Texans on that Sunday at Lambeau Field.

          On Thursday, the Packers unveiled their new white alternate helmets that include a solid white face mask, a white shell with the traditional Packers G green logo on the sides and dark green stripes down the middle.

          They will be worn with the team's regular road white jerseys, white pants and white socks.

          "I think it's awesome, something that I think will bring some juice to the locker room," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. "I think the guys are excited about it. I know we got a little sneak peek of it when they were doing the shoot for it in the spring. I think they really like them. Do you guys like them? ... A resounding yes, so."