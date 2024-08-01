Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Winter might not be around by Oct. 20 in Green Bay, Wisconsin -- although you can't rule anything out around here -- but the Green Bay Packers are prepared to welcome it.

The team will hold its first-ever "Winter Warning" game against the Houston Texans on that Sunday at Lambeau Field.

On Thursday, the Packers unveiled their new white alternate helmets that include a solid white face mask, a white shell with the traditional Packers G green logo on the sides and dark green stripes down the middle.

Introducing our white helmet.



In real life. @amfam pic.twitter.com/TcHEtDMOf4 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 1, 2024

They will be worn with the team's regular road white jerseys, white pants and white socks.

"I think it's awesome, something that I think will bring some juice to the locker room," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. "I think the guys are excited about it. I know we got a little sneak peek of it when they were doing the shoot for it in the spring. I think they really like them. Do you guys like them? ... A resounding yes, so."