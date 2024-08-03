Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein has an ankle injury and is week-to-week to return, coach Sean McVay said Saturday.

Havenstein left practice Thursday with the injury. It is not season-ending, McVay said Saturday. Los Angeles is already without left guard Jonah Jackson, who is week-to-week with a left shoulder injury, and left tackle Alaric Jackson, who is dealing with an ankle injury.

McVay had said Thursday that Alaric Jackson would "be back sooner than later," but noted Saturday that the left tackle has since been downgraded from day-to-day to week-to-week.

"We want to be smart [with Alaric Jackson's return]," McVay said. "It was a weird deal where he kind of just rolled up his ankle. It's nothing that we expected to be long term. It was day-to-day, now it's kind of week-to-week. But I thought he was having a great camp and I think the worst thing we could do is rush him back.

"In the meantime, we're going to learn about some guys and I mean it's a Rolodex of guys that are in there right now, even with that first group. And I think it's only going to force those guys to mature and accelerate their learning process."