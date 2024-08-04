The "Get Up" crew discusses how rookies Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels are entering different environments with the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders. (2:22)

ASHBURN, Va. -- It's only a preseason game, but for Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, it's the first chance to show what he can do against another team. That's why he's already eyeing Saturday's matchup against the New York Jets.

"I'm very excited," Daniels said Sunday. "I love playing, love to compete. Going out there will be a different challenge."

Washington coach Dan Quinn said Sunday that Daniels, the No. 2 pick in this year's draft, will play in the team's preseason opener vs. the Jets, but he has not yet said who will start or how long Daniels will play. Daniels has been the first quarterback during the full-team sessions for the past several practices. But veteran Marcus Mariota has taken reps with starters in other drills during that time.

Quinn said Daniels' processing of information, both before and after the snap, "has been excellent."

Earlier in camp, Mariota had typically been the first quarterback during the 11-on-11 sessions, though Daniels received numerous reps with the first group. Several players and coaches have praised Daniels' growth throughout training camp, including veteran guard Nick Allegretti, who said Daniels has not acted as if he'll be handed the starting job.

"I've still got some ways to go," Daniels said. "Just little stuff. It's their decision and I trust them fully. For me, I just go out there and [think], how can I better myself every day? And compete hard."

Daniels said his goals for the game will be basic: evaluate how sharp the offense looks; determine whether it can execute at a high level; focus on potential pre- or post-snap penalties.

"It's my first one ever. I don't know what I'm getting myself into, so just go out there and have fun," Daniels said.

Washington will practice at the Jets' facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, on Thursday, providing Daniels his first look against another NFL defense. The Jets ranked third in yards per game and fourth in opponents' quarterback rating last season. They ranked second in passing yards allowed per game.

"Go out and see where I'm at, challenge myself, challenge their defense," Daniels said. "Obviously it's a very good secondary and very good defense. See where we stand."

Quinn said he wants Daniels to play in part to experience game situations for the first time in the NFL.

"The games are important to go and play and get ready. And so not just with Jayden but with everybody," Quinn said. "There's a lot of important elements for a lot of guys."