BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns' defensive line was boosted by the return of end Myles Garrett from a hamstring injury on Monday but lost another key member of the unit.

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith was taken into the team's practice facility on a cart during a red zone drill. Smith, who was in visible pain and grabbing at his left knee as athletic trainers tended to him, was later diagnosed with a knee contusion. He will be reevaluated on Tuesday.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski was unavailable for comment, as he spoke before practice. He's scheduled to speak to reporters Tuesday afternoon.

In his first season with the Browns, Smith finished second on the team with 5.5 sacks, only trailing Garrett, the NFL's reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Smith, 31, signed a two-year deal in the offseason to return to Cleveland.

Smith is the latest player to be sidelined from a defense that finished the 2023 season as one of the league's best units. Garrett, who injured his hamstring on the final day of mandatory minicamp, participated in team drills for the first time on Monday.

Cornerback Greg Newsome (hamstring) and defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson (knee) have not participated in training camp after undergoing surgeries that have put their availability for the start of the 2024 season in question.

Inside linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been sidelined for four straight practices because of an undisclosed injury. Defensive lineman Shelby Harris has missed six straight practices. And inside linebacker Jordan Hicks, who is expected to start alongside Owusu-Koramoah, didn't practice Monday after leaving Sunday's session with an injury.

Defensive end Sam Kamara also left practice with an athletic trainer earlier Monday.