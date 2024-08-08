Open Extended Reactions

PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- The wait to see quarterback Josh Allen play with the revamped Buffalo Bills offense will be short. Coach Sean McDermott announced on Thursday that Allen and the first team will play about a quarter on Saturday against the Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET).

"It's really, to me, it's getting them ramped up and ready to go for the season," McDermott said. "It's an important step, hard to simulate the speed of the game and so getting that in preseason is important, going through warmups and the energy that comes with playing a game in front of fans, and being able to manage that. So, there's a lot of reasons for it, like I said, it's just another step."

In 2023, Allen did not play in the first preseason game, but he did play three series in the second preseason game and briefly in the third.

"We'll just take it one week at a time," McDermott said on Allen's preseason play time. "So, you know, there's a number of new faces on our offense also, including his receiving corps and so some of that is baked into this. But the biggest thing is individually we've got to get ourselves ready to go and go from there."

The Bills will be without several players for the game due to injuries, but playing against the Bears will be the first opportunity to see how some of the new additions to the offense, such as rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman, look in a game setting. Among the offensive players dealing with injuries are running back Ty Johnson (hamstring), and wide receivers Chase Claypool (toe), Justin Shorter (knee), Mack Hollins (leg) and KJ Hamler (undisclosed).

Allen did not feel strongly about whether he plays when asked about it before the decision was shared Thursday.

"I don't feel it makes a difference for me at this point in my career," Allen said Wednesday on potentially playing in the preseason. "To get things rolling would be nice but I understand not getting out there and making sure that we're being healthy and being protective. Again, it's a double-edged sword any way you look at it. If I'm asked to play, I'll play. If I'm told not to play, I won't play. So, the competitive juices in me want to play, but I understand Week 1 -- we still got some time."

The game is expected to be notable for its quarterback play with No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams set to see his first NFL action. Bears coach Matt Eberflus said that Williams and non-injured starters will play in Buffalo for a "range of plays," but would not specify a specific amount.

"[Williams has] been getting a lot of good reps with our one defense so I think it will feel similar to him but I really feel that when it's live there in the pocket, to be able to move, maneuver in the pocket, ride the pocket, escape on the outside, B gaps, all those things, be able to deliver the ball, keep your eyes downfield and really just the operation of it," Eberflus said. "Get in and out of the huddle. No pre-snap penalties. Clean operation."