NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley will be out for a couple of weeks according to coach Brian Callahan. Farley is dealing with a hamstring injury.

The injury occurred early in Saturday's practice. Farley jogged inside with a trainer two periods into the day. He didn't participate in practice on Sunday due to hamstring soreness.

Farley returned to practice on Wednesday and had a solid showing during a one-on-one period. He went inside the facility soon afterward. Farley wasn't on the field on Thursday.

The Titans selected Farley in the first round of the 2021 draft. Various injuries limited Farley to 12 games over the past three seasons. Farley's most recent injury, a herniated disk, required a microdiscectomy and raised concerns that he wouldn't be able to play again.

"I really truly believed I would never play football again," Farley said in May. "To be out here and running around, I just feel grateful."