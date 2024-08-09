Louis Riddick says Caleb Williams needs to get off to a hot start in the NFL with the Chicago Bears to silence his doubters. (1:44)

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE, the star of the Chicago-based TV series "The Bear," was signing autographs recently when a fan asked him to make a claw gesture.

The actor obliged, perhaps not realizing he was contributing to a trend created by Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

"People love the Bear claw," Williams told ESPN.

Bears fans love just about anything associated with Williams, who the Bears took with the No. 1 draft pick on April 25. And Williams has been working at cultivating that relationship with a fan base who hasn't had a franchise quarterback since Sid Luckman in the 1940s. Williams has engaged fans with things such as a "Green Bay sucks" chant in a Wrigleyville bar, throwing out the first pitch at a White Sox game and the Bear claw, which he trademarked.

Star of "Shameless" and "The Bear" Jeremy Allen White throws up the claw 😂 pic.twitter.com/1AnCKv0tHT — Six Point Sports (@SixPointSports) July 31, 2024

But on Saturday, Williams will have to inspire Bears fans in a different way as he takes the field for the first time as a pro. The Bears travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills (1 p.m. ET, NFL Network).

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said starters will take part in a "range of plays," but he would not specify a number.

"[Williams has] been getting a lot of good reps with our No. 1 defense, so I think it will feel similar to him," Eberflus said. "[It will be important for him to be] there in the pocket, to be able to move, maneuver in the pocket, ride the pocket, escape on the outside, all those things."

It will be Williams' first game action since Nov. 18, when he concluded an underwhelming junior season at USC. The Trojans lost five of their last six regular-season games, but Williams enjoyed individual success as he broke his own school record for passing efficiency with 170.1 and also threw for 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns -- against five interceptions-- while leading the team with 11 rushing touchdowns.

"I feel that I've been on many teams, many organizations where the team may have not been where everybody else wants it to be, where the head of the team wants it to be," Williams said. "[I'm] trying to strive and reach that goal that I have of myself, of the team, which is to go win games, win the big one at the end...

"Working my tail off and getting after it is the first part."

play 1:00 Is there extra pressure on Caleb Williams this season? Herm Edwards and Dan Graziano discuss their expectations for Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears this season.

BEARS GENERAL MANAGER Ryan Poles has been credited with surrounding Williams with the type of talent needed to succeed. Receivers Keenan Allen and DJ Moore topped 1,000 receiving yards last year and the Bears used the No. 9 pick to draft standout wide receiver Rome Odunze out of Washington.

Bears fans have bought into the hype, which has been enhanced by the team's first appearance on HBO's "Hard Knocks." In the debut episode, Williams got the "Sirius" introduction treatment from former Chicago Bulls public address announcer Ray Clay, reminiscent of Michael Jordan's days.

Williams' splashy plays and off-platform touchdown throws in training camp have teased fans on social media, but that's been mitigated by the reality of facing an emerging defense during practice and struggling with interceptions.

"Obviously, with a young quarterback we're going to have those moments," veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis said. "In the passing game, it's about being cohesive and the timing of it all. We're still working out those kinks.

"But as far as what we will be able to do, we're not even really worried about it. We got the guys in the position to do the work, and we're just going to lean on the work. Not every day is going to be beautiful out there, but if you keep working through it, come September we will be just fine. We got plenty of time."

Williams has been doing what he can to find every possible edge.

In May, Williams was one of a handful of rookies to meet with future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady over breakfast during an event in Los Angeles. The opportunity to break bread and informally talk shop with Brady turned into Williams circling back with the seven-time Super Bowl winner to learn how to build championship habits.

"He kept harping on competitive stamina," Williams said. "He kept harping on being around your guys, understanding them, that relationship. And then, I mean, it's hard. The job is hard. That's what he said.

"It's tough to go out there and win games. Doing the best you can in the film room, with your diet and all the other things that you can control, go out there and handle those things, it gives your chances of winning games and doing what you want to do, it gives you the best chances."

For his part, Williams has adopted several of Brady's processes. He started doing Brady's TB12 diet before training camp. The strict regimen follows a mostly plant-based diet which eliminates things like sugar, refined carbohydrates and caffeine with the goal of reducing inflammation.

"I know he's been reaching out to a lot of different people, talking to Tom Brady a lot," said Bears rookie wide receiver John Jackson III, who is Williams' roommate. "[He's talking to] different people to get different perspectives, and understanding that we don't have all the answers as much as you want to say you know a lot."

Caleb Williams trademarked his Bear claw gesture. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

IF WILLIAMS EVER needs to take a step back and be reminded of the big picture, he needs only to look at the locked screen on his iPhone. It features a series of favorite quotes and goals he has set for himself over the years. Once attained, the goal is deleted and a new challenge is added to the list.

The quarterback was able to remove "First pick in the draft" four months ago.

The next one is an homage to Brady's seven Super Bowl rings, and it might take a while: "Superbowls x 8."

In a conversation shown on Hard Knocks, Eberflus and his mentor, seven-time national champion coach Nick Saban, discussed a coach's role in managing the expectations for a high-profile rookie.

"Here's my theory on why NFL quarterbacks fail at such a dramatic rate," Saban said. "To me, expectations are a killer.

"This kid you got -- this kid's got so much media, so much hype, so much expectation on doing well. And he has to develop so quickly to meet the expectations that everybody has for him, it's almost impossible. The expectations are a killer, but yet -- to use your word -- development is the key for him."

Eberflus believes expectations are created by "outside forces," but acknowledging their very real presence is necessary. Managing them does not mean Eberflus will shelter the rookie or temper the high bar Williams has set.

"There's going to be adversity," Eberflus said. "There's going to be criticism in any town, certainly a big town like here or New York, whatever it might be. And we're going to have to focus on going back to resetting, performing the right way, processing the right way, preparing the right way.

"It's always going to be about the next game. So if he plays really well, it's going to be about the next game. If he has some adversity, it's going to be about the next game. It's always about moving forward and getting better."