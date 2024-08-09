Pat McAfee is excited for Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson's return after seeing him throw down a huge dunk. (1:05)

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, back after a season-ending shoulder surgery last season, will make his long-awaited return to the field in Sunday's preseason opener against the Denver Broncos.

Coach Shane Steichen said Richardson and the starters are expected to play "a series or two" in the game, likely including the starting offensive line, which will play with Richardson.

Richardson played in four games last season after sustaining an AC sprain in his right (throwing) shoulder in a Week 5 win over the Tennessee Titans. He spent the next several months rehabbing but has looked impressive since spring workouts and now in training camp.

The moment has been a long time coming, Richardson said.

"I get to run out in front of the supporters and the fans again," he said. "They can see me live, in effect, once again. So, it's a blessing. I'm thankful that Coach Shane let me play in this game. I get to go out there and make a few plays."

Richardson completed 60% of his pass attempts last season while posting a QBR of 45 in 173 total snaps. Steichen said that despite Richardson's relative inexperience, coaches won't treat him like a rookie in preseason play.

"He got some experience last year with the games he played in," Steichen said. "We obviously had a good offseason and training camp's been good so far, so I'll be excited to see him out there."