GLENDALE, Ariz. -- When Arizona Cardinals coach Jonthan Gannon walked onto the field at State Farm Stadium for the first day of training camp on July 24, he was ready to run a different training camp.

A year removed from his first camp as Arizona's head coach, he took a "good, hard look" at last season's sessions. With the input of his staff and players, he restructured the camp schedule, from off days to high and low intensity days to padded practices and everything in between.

Two weeks into camp, which broke on Thursday, the differences have been noticeable. Last season featured a "very different schedule," Gannon said. This year, however, those changes have led to a better camp, players have said.

"Everybody's just a lot more on the same page," outside linebacker Cam Thomas said. "I just think everybody's a lot more familiar with each other and that's really why I think stuff's going to start taking off here."

And it's all because Gannon saw what worked and what didn't, and then changed his approach.

"I've adapted," Gannon said. "Hopefully, I've gotten better. I needed to get better. So, that's what I preach to the players. That's what I preach to the coaches. That's how I kind of live."

Some changes were small, like adding last names to the back of practice jerseys.

Gannon didn't know it was coming until he saw the jerseys at camp, but he was pleased with the idea from the Cardinals' equipment staff, led by manager Jeff Schwimmer.

"That looks good," Gannon said. "And the players appreciated it, so that's good."

Some changes were medium sized, like changing the schedule to mimic the regular-season schedule, a decision spearheaded by Gannon.

Arizona has been practicing for three straight days followed by a day off. It's essentially the same schedule the team will have during the regular season: The Cardinals will practice for three days, usually Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, before a day off on Saturday followed by the game on Sunday. Gannon called it an adaptation of what the players are to expect during the season.

"I felt like we needed it from last year, especially with the state of our team this year," Gannon said. "What we got out of changing the schedule was more high-speed reps, more walk-through reps, one more rest day, so kind of push the envelope on development, but that's always in flux. So, all three things got to be pretty balanced, so they're doing a good job with it though."

Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon, with the input of his staff and players, restructured the camp schedule to better suit his players. AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Thus far, the players have appreciated the new schedule.

Linebacker Owen Pappoe said he feels fresh coming back from the off days, which he called a "reset." Fellow linebacker Zaven Collins said the new schedule has been "nice."

"It is a lot kinder on our bodies," said Thomas, who doesn't think the grind of training camp will carry over into the regular season because of the new schedule.

Gannon also eliminated scheduled vet days during camp, opting to have open lines of communication with individual players to discuss how they're feeling and if they need a day off.

Arizona also added a second walk-through, which takes place after practice, in addition to the pre-practice walk-through.

But the biggest difference in camp this year was quarterback Kyler Murray's participation. He missed last season's training camp while he continued to recover from ACL surgery.

That has made this year's camp "leaps and bounds" different, wide receiver Michael Wilson said. Murray's presence has given his teammates more confidence and made them more comfortable, Wilson added.

"It helps a ton, yeah," offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum said. "Helps a ton, especially when that's the franchise quarterback that's taking every single rep, every single walkthrough rep, every single meeting. You know that that that is him.

"You know exactly what you're getting. You're getting the best and you're practicing with the best. You know that everything that you're doing is preparing you, I feel, for putting your best foot forward when we go out and roll the ball out against Indy [in a joint practice] and Saints and Broncos [in the preseason] and, you know, game one in Buffalo."

Murray's presence has also made an immediate impact on the offense. Last camp was spent installing the scheme, Beachum said. This year, it's been about fine tuning, he continued.

"I think as far as the development of, I'm just speaking from the offense's perspective, where we're at now compared to where we were last year it's night and day, to be honest with you," Beachum said.

The offense feels "natural," tight end Trey McBride said.

"It feels like last year at this point we were not where we are now," he said. "We all understand the offense. We know what the coaches expect of us, and now we can kind of be more free and just go out there and play."

Just having Murray around has created a different atmosphere, when he just stood and watched practice. Pappoe described Murray as a "true leader" and said Murray's face shows his intensity every day.

"He's a man on a mission, for real," Pappoe said.

All the changes have led to a more "intense" camp, Gannon said.

It's too early to tell how the changes will benefit this year's Cardinals, Beachum said. Arizona will still need to execute, he said, and do all the fundamentals correctly: hit people, catch balls, knock down balls, tackle, protect the quarterback, run the ball, stop the run. But all of the changes made by Gannon are geared toward ensuring all of that happens come Week 1.

And the continuity for the returning Cardinals has helped ease the transition to the changes, general manager Monti Ossenfort said.

"Everything's not exactly the same, but nothing's a surprise," Ossenfort said. "And, so, that helps all of us. And it has made things go just smoother than they were last year when everything was just all brand new for everybody."