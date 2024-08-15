Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- With his right foot forward, Justin Fields stood in the shotgun and readied to receive the snap on the third play of the Steelers' first preseason game.

As he corralled the ball from center Nate Herbig, Fields flipped his stance, dropping back with his right foot and leading with his left as he cocked his right arm to throw.

Within seconds, he locked in on wide receiver George Pickens, who had been split out wide to his left, and delivered a 15-yard dart.

It was the kind of play the Steelers' brass hoped to see since trading a conditional sixth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the man the Bears once tabbed as the future of their franchise.

And it's one that was made possible in part thanks to work that Fields, 25, currently listed second on the Steelers' depth chart behind Russell Wilson, began seven months ago to revert to the natural throwing stance he used at Ohio State and in his first year in Chicago.The seemingly minute move could help spark Fields' renaissance in Pittsburgh.

"When I got here, the biggest thing was just, be on time and be accurate," Fields told ESPN, adding that he can play from either base. "They didn't really care too much about footwork or that my left foot was up, right foot was up. They just said to me, 'Just close your eyes and whatever's most comfortable to you, do that.' So that's what I did, and [it was] right foot forward, which makes sense. I've been doing it my whole life."

To get back to this point, Fields started showing up three or four days a week at Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale or Chase Park in Weston, Florida, for 6:30 a.m. workouts with Oliver Bozeman, a renowned quarterback trainer. During their first offseason together in 2023, the pair started their sessions in early May, but after the season, Fields didn't waste any time.

"He hit me in December and was like, 'Hey, OB, look, January, I'm trying to get started. I want to go ahead and get myself back in that position where I was -- of dominance.'"