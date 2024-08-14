Open Extended Reactions

Tavon Austin, who played in 113 NFL games for four franchises from 2013 to 2021, formally announced his retirement from football on Tuesday.

Austin, 34, last played for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, hauling in 24 receptions for 213 yards and a touchdown over seven games. He spent part of the 2022 campaign on the Buffalo Bills' practice squad and was out of the league last season.

The eighth overall pick of the 2013 NFL draft spent his first five seasons with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams before moving on to the Dallas Cowboys (2018-19), Green Bay Packers (2020) and Jaguars.

A multiple threat on offense and special teams, Austin not only caught 244 passes for 2,239 yards and 16 touchdowns in his career, but also racked up 1,361 rushing yards with 10 scores. He scored three punt return touchdowns in his first three NFL seasons, including a 98-yarder as a rookie.

"No matter how hard you work or how badly you want something, sometimes God has other plans," Austin wrote on Instagram. "I wasn't sure if I was ready to give up football, and it has been one of the most challenging decisions I've ever made. But after an incredible ten years, I'm officially retiring from the NFL.

"First and foremost, I'd like to thank God for turning my childhood dream into a reality. God has blessed me beyond measure! I want to thank my fans who cheered for me and stood by me through the ups and downs. Without you, I wouldn't have a career. I'd also like to thank all of the organizations, coaches, and staff that took a chance on me. I'm beyond grateful for the opportunities, and I hope you all knew that I played from the heart and gave my ALL every day, regardless of the circumstances."