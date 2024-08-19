Take a look at some of the numbers behind BJ Ojulari and the Cardinals' defense last season. (1:04)

TEMPE, Ariz. -- While training for the NFL combine in Tampa, Florida, Trey Benson had a run-in with fate.

He was at a 7-on-7 tournament in February, watching the next generation of high school stars, when he saw Arizona Cardinals running back Michael Carter coaching a team he sponsors. Benson immediately recognized Carter, whom he had watched play at the University of North Carolina, and approached the fellow running back. Carter knew exactly who Benson was, having watched him just wrap up his career at Florida State.

"We automatically clicked," Benson said. "We were laughing. You would've thought we've known each other for years."

During their conversation, Benson made an offhand -- yet prescient -- comment: "It would be so crazy if we were on the same team."

Two months later, it became a reality when the Cardinals drafted him with the No. 66 pick.

Having Carter, a familiar face, in Arizona has helped ease Benson's transition to the NFL, a new locker room and a new state.

"He's a big brother to me," Benson said. "So, he's been watching over me and telling me what I need to work on because he's been in the league longer than me."

Carter, who said the two "hit it off," described their first conversation as similar to the famous Spider-Man pointing-at-each-other meme since they had so much in common.

He didn't watch the draft but found out pretty quickly that Benson would be his new teammate and was one of the first people to call him.

"I didn't even know we were going to draft a running back," Carter told ESPN. "But when we did and it was him, I was happy because he's a good guy."

Carter has naturally become a mentor to Benson and has embraced the role despite being just three years older than him. He said his door is always open for Benson to ask questions and has no problem going to Benson with advice or a critique.

After one training camp practice, Carter pulled Benson aside and told the rookie he needed to get a better base on his blocks in pass protection.

"I just really appreciate him for that," Benson said. "He ain't had to do that."

Rookie Trey Benson has relied on three-year RB Michael Carter to help guide him through the newness of the NFL. Norm Hall/Getty Images

That kind of mentorship and friendship was something Carter experienced when he first entered the NFL with the New York Jets in 2021. The older running backs took him under their wings, even though he knew they didn't have to.

He has heard stories throughout his career about "sour vets" and knew he didn't want to be that kind of teammate. After spending just a few months together as teammates, Benson said he can already tell that Carter will make him a better player.

"It's like a mentorship in a way but ultimately it's like a brotherhood. Like, if I do something wrong, he's going to tell me too," Carter said.

Now, Benson and Carter are competing for playing time in the same running back room.

Benson's role in an offense that featured a 1,000-yard rusher last season in James Conner is still being determined as Arizona closes in on the regular season. Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said Benson controls his own fate this season, and if he can show that he needs to be on the field, the Cardinals might not have an option.

He has established himself as a quiet person who's just soaking it all in. Gannon said consistency will be crucial for Benson to get on the field.

In his first preseason game on Saturday, Benson played 17 snaps and had eight carries for 21 yards, but his best play came on a 19-yard catch and run on a screen pass that was called back because of an illegal man downfield.

Carter played 18 snaps and had seven carries for 41 yards and a touchdown. After the game, Carter said he doesn't concern himself with the state of the running back room. He knows it's crowded with seven running backs: Conner, Carter, DeeJay Dallas, Emari Demercado, Hassan Hall, Tony Jones and himself. Everyone in it is competing for a spot on the roster and subsequent playing time. But, there isn't any animosity thus far, he said, and that reminds Benson of his running back room at Florida State, where the competition was friendly.

As Benson continues to fight for a spot on the Cardinals' 53-man roster, Carter will continue to mentor him.

Benson said, "I was like, 'I knew we met for a reason.'"