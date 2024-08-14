Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis had a surprise accessory when he stepped to the podium after joint practices with the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday -- his newly released cologne.

The cologne is called, "Will Levis No. 8: Parfum de Mayonnaise." It sold out within 90 minutes after it was released on Tuesday, and proceeds will go to a yet-to-be-named cause.

"It's just a really fun partnership," Levis said. "I think it's more citrusy fresh than anything. I likened it to a certain scent I couldn't put my finger on, at a hotel or resort lobby. Something like that."

The hottest scent of the season is here... Will Levis No. 8, Parfum de Mayonnaise @Hellmanns pic.twitter.com/5WsEpkpdcD — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 14, 2024

Levis partnered with Hellmann's mayonnaise to create the cologne. He said he tested multiple small vials of the cologne before settling on the current scent. Levis filmed a video at the team facility that poked fun at the commercials that many cologne companies make to promote their products.

"I want to do everything that I do to the best of my ability," Levis said of the commercial shoot. "As silly and goofy as that was, the more serious I took it, the funnier I knew it would be."

Levis said some of his teammates told him they were surprised the scent actually smelled good. He took time after his news conference to spray the cologne on any willing media members. Rookie wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson was pleased after he got a whiff of the scent.

"I was going to ask you what that smell was," Jackson said. "It smelled good."