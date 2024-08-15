Open Extended Reactions

The Dallas Cowboys are signing former New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson, a source confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

Lawson is the Cowboys' second addition along the defensive line in the past two days, after they traded with the New York Giants for defensive tackle Jordan Phillips on Wednesday.

Lawson had worked out for the Cowboys in Oxnard, California, after the team lost pass rusher Sam Williams to a torn ACL in one of the early training camp practices, but Dallas signed Al-Quadin Muhammad and Shaka Toney instead. Toney has since been waived/injured with a groin injury.

The 29-year-old Lawson had been trumpeted as a major addition for the Jets in 2021, when he signed a three-year, $45 million contract in free agency, but he fell short of expectations and wound up playing in only 23 games in three seasons.

He missed the 2021 season after rupturing an Achilles tendon in a preseason practice with the Green Bay Packers. The injury required additional surgery a few months later, but Lawson made it back for 2022 and played the entire season, finishing with seven sacks.

The 2023 campaign was a washout. Lawson missed most of the preseason due to a back injury and lost his starting job to second-year defensive end Jermaine Johnson. By the time he was healthy enough to play, Lawson had been removed from the defensive line rotation, reducing him to spot duty and causing frustration.

He was a healthy scratch for 11 games and declined media requests late in the season. "I'm a football player, not a cheerleader," he said at midseason. Lawson appeared in only six games, played just 101 snaps and recorded zero sacks and five tackles.

Lawson was regarded as a solid pass rusher during his four-year run with the Cincinnati Bengals (20 sacks), but he struggled to stay on the field. He missed 13 out of 64 games, mainly in 2018, when he underwent knee surgery.

He previously played for Cowboys run game coordinator Paul Guenther at the start of his career in Cincinnati.

NFL Network first reported on the Cowboys signing Lawson.

ESPN's Todd Archer and Rich Cimini contributed to this report.