Buffalo Bills starting linebacker Matt Milano, who left Tuesday's practice injured, tore his biceps and now will be out indefinitely, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

Milano will undergo surgery with the hope of trying to return later this season, possibly in December.

This marks the second straight season that Milano has suffered a significant injury. Last year he fractured his leg in Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and missed the remainder of the season.

Milano, who is entering his eighth season with the Bills, was a first team All-Pro selection and was selected to his only Pro Bowl in 2022.