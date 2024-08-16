Open Extended Reactions

For the first time in franchise history, the Cincinnati Bengals will wear all orange this season.

The look will debut in the Sept. 8 game against the New England Patriots. The uniforms were officially unveiled Friday.

The uniforms will be the start of an "Open in Orange" tradition where Cincinnati will wear all orange for its first home game of the regular season, according to the franchise.

"Pairing our new orange pants with our orange jerseys and orange helmets will create a vibrant look that is instantly recognizable, especially when our fans join in to create an Orange Out," Bengals director of strategy and engagement Elizabeth Blackburn said in a news release.

The Bengals' new pants were leaked earlier in the week by a user on Madden 25. Cincinnati playfully responded but waited until Friday for its official reveal.

The all-orange combination is the latest monochromatic look for the Bengals. Their "White Bengal" threads have been part of their wardrobe for the past two seasons.