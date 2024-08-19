Open Extended Reactions

Quarterback Colt McCoy, who starred in college for the Texas Longhorns before an NFL career that spanned 14 seasons with five teams, is officially retiring from football and is moving to the broadcast booth.

"Thank you football," McCoy posted to social media along with a video summarizing his career. "Excited for the next chapter."

McCoy, 37, was a two-time finalist for the Heisman Trophy during his collegiate career at Texas, where he won an NCAA Division I-record 45 games as a four-year starter from 2006 to 2009. He led the Longhorns to the BCS National Championship game in 2010 after winning the Big 12 title with a 12-0 regular season.

He was drafted in the third round by the Cleveland Browns in 2010, and he went on to post an 11-25 record in his 36 starts with the Browns, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders, New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals, where he last played during the 2022 season.

In 56 games, McCoy threw for 7,975 yards, 34 touchdowns and 32 interceptions during his professional career.

McCoy now will serve as an analyst for NBC during Big Ten games, making his debut Sept. 7 with the Colorado-Nebraska game.

"College football has always held a special place in my heart. With the expansion of the Big Ten and new era of college football, it is the perfect time to join NBC Sports," McCoy said. "I can't wait to share in the passion, excitement, and competitive spirit every week."