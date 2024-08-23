Week 3 of the 2024 NFL preseason kicked off Thursday as teams prepare to turn their focus to the regular season.

The final preseason games will be many players' last chance to prove themselves before the 53-man roster cutdown deadline Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Our NFL Nation reporters will break down their roster projections at the conclusion of every game.

To keep you updated on what to expect of Tuesday's biggest roster questions, our NFL Nation reporters lay out the latest on final roster spots and position battles.

Thursday's games

Colts: The Colts' priority Thursday was finally getting extended playing time for their starting units, including quarterback Anthony Richardson (who had mixed results). In terms of position battles, it seems little has changed at safety, where Nick Cross appears headed for a starting job alongside Julian Blackmon. Elsewhere, defensive tackle Eric Johnson II, who is fighting for a roster spot, produced a highlight play when he pursued and ultimately caught scrambling Bengals quarterback Logan Woodside, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Indianapolis. Sam Ehlinger seems likely to remain the No. 3 quarterback, but rookie Jason Bean made another bid with a 4-for-4 passing performance that included three rushes for 15 yards and a touchdown. -- Stephen Holder

Bengals: Even with no starters playing, there was little to glean in battles to make the 53-man roster. But the big winner might have been Maema Njongmeta, the undrafted linebacker out of Wisconsin. He led the team in tackles entering the preseason finale and continued to be productive against the Colts. He had nine tackles through the first three quarters. For Njongmeta to make the roster, he'll have to beat out players at other positions. But he made a very strong case with an excellent preseason. -- Ben Baby

Bears: Velus Jones Jr.'s playing time in the preseason finale -- his first snap on offense not coming until well into the second quarter and no reps on kickoff return -- seems to indicate that he's headed to the 53-man roster. There have been some questions about whether the 2022 third-round pick has done enough to stick around for a third straight season, but the Bears continually gave Jones every opportunity to prove his value. He has experimented at running back in addition to his duties on special teams, which will likely earn him a spot on the team. -- Courtney Cronin

Chiefs: After major roster changes at wide receiver during the offseason, when the Chiefs added speed in veteran free agent Marquise Brown and rookie Xavier Worthy, a first-round draft pick, the additions echoed throughout the depth chart. On top of that, former Super Bowl stars such as Mecole Hardman and Kadarius Toney are fighting for roster spots. Toney made a strong case Thursday against the Bears with his best preseason game, catching two passes for 26 yards and returning a punt for 16 yards. -- Adam Teicher

