The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced a series of changes to its annual selection process on Friday, including the reduction of the waiting period for coaches from five seasons to one.

That means six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots could receive his bronze bust and gold jacket in Canton, Ohio, as soon as 2026.

The selection process for the Class of 2025 is already underway, presumably indicating Belichick won't be eligible for next summer's induction, according to Pro Football Talk and other reports.

Under the new rules, one coach will be named a finalist for each Hall of Fame class. Belichick, 72, would seem to be a shoo-in for the 2026 slot, unless he takes another coaching job. Under the old rules, he would not have been eligible until the Class of 2029.

If Belichick does land another gig, longtime Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll could be the next in line. Carroll, also 72, led the Seahawks from 2010 to 2023 and captured the franchise's only title at Super Bowl XLVIII.

Other revisions to the bylaws announced Friday included the separation of the coach and contributor categories and creating two new screening committees (one for modern-era players and one for seniors) to help trim the lists of nominees down to 50 candidates each before they go to the official selection committee.

"The first pillar of the Mission statement at the Pro Football Hall of Fame states we will 'Honor the Greatest of the Game.' One important way to do that is through an annual review of the Selection Process and the people involved in it," Hall of Fame president and CEO Jim Porter said.

"Forming two Screening Committees will bring added discussion of candidates, with input from more Hall of Famers," he said. "And splitting the Coach and Contributor categories allows for a Finalist from each one. What's most important is continuing to elect great classes of enshrinees, and these moves help ensure that desired outcome."