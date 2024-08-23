Bears DB Douglas Coleman III exits the game by ambulance at the start of the second half. (0:20)

Chicago Bears defensive back Douglas Coleman III is out of the hospital after suffering an injury while making a tackle during Thursday night's 34-21 preseason road win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus told 670 The Score on Friday that Coleman is traveling back to Chicago after being hospitalized overnight in Kansas City.

Coleman was hurt on the first play from scrimmage in the second half when he tackled Kansas City's Cornell Powell near the Chiefs' sideline.

Eberflus said Thursday night that Coleman did have movement in his limbs and gave a thumbs-up to players and coaches before he was carted off the field.

Coleman, 26, played the past two seasons with the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks. He played in college at Texas Tech and began his pro career in 2020 with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent.

Information from ESPN's Courtney Cronin and Adam Teicher was used in this report.