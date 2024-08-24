Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- It was 130 days ago when the Green Bay Packers reported for the start of their offseason program. It was 33 days ago when training camp began with the first practice.

It is down to one day: Saturday's 1 p.m. ET preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field.

Yet there's still plenty to be determined.

Here's a look at what remains unsettled heading into the last official activity before roster cuts have to be made on Tuesday:

Who will be QB2?

There might be more questions about this spot now than at the start of camp, when it looked like Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt would wage a completive battle for the right to back up Jordan Love.

Instead of stepping up to matching one another throw for throw in practice and drive for drive in the preseason games, they have forced general manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur to consider going outside the organization to find the right backup.

Last year, Clifford shined during his rookie training camp and preseason. This year, while he's had his moments, he has not been as effective. Clifford did not throw a touchdown pass in either of the first two preseason games, including last week's start against the Broncos, completing just 55.2% of his passes with one interception.

As a rookie last year, Clifford was one of the bigger surprises of the 2023 preseason on his way to winning the backup job. That has made it all the more surprising to see Clifford not only struggle but make mistakes like he did against the Broncos, when on a third-down play, he escaped the pocket and took a sack instead of throwing the ball away.

"We always talk to our quarterbacks [and say] you might have a bad play, but you can't make a bad play worse," LaFleur said this week. "A great example of that was the other night when Sean, on a third-down-and-long, gets flushed from the pocket, or out of the pocket -- just throw the ball away. Sometimes the only play is just dirt the ball and live to play the next play."

Pratt, a rookie seventh-round pick from Tulane, might have closed the gap on Clifford. During Thursday's joint practice with the Ravens, Pratt took more snaps as QB2 than Clifford did and made one of his best throws of camp -- an on-the-move, 35-yard competition to Grant DuBose down the sideline.

Who will win the kicking competition?

If training camp ended after two weeks, Greg Joseph likely would have unseated Anders Carlson. Early on, Joseph couldn't miss. Lately, the veteran former Vikings kicker has struggled. After missing a 47-yarder wide right (by a lot) against the Broncos, he had a rough practice session on Tuesday when he missed three of his five kicks, including two in a row from 47 and 49 yards, and missed again from 44 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Carlson has steadied himself after a shaky start. He made nine of his last 10 kicks over the final two practices of camp.

For the entire summer, Carlson has made 60 of 73 attempts (82.2%), counting all practice kicks and preseason game field goals), while Joseph was 57-of-73 (78.1%).

Neither percentage is good enough for game conditions and, in theory, practice should be easier without a rush and with the ability to attempt consecutive kicks.

The Packers have had four different kickers in camp: Australian Alex Hale was designated as the team's International Player Pathway participant, so he does not count on the roster. But at this point, Hale does not appear ready for a full-time job.

It's possible none of the four kickers the Packers have had since the opening of camp will be the guy on opening day.

Who will be the No. 3 tackle?

If something happened to left tackle Rasheed Walker or right tackle Zach Tom, where would the Packers turn? At this point, they would likely shuffle one of their interior line starters (probably Elgton Jenkins) to tackle and then bring in another guard off the bench.

But if they're looking for a true backup tackle, they might have to find one on waivers or via trade. Former first-round pick Andre Dillard, who signed in free agency for the veteran minimum, has not shown he's a lock to make the team. He also sustained a shoulder injury in Sunday's preseason game at Denver that kept him out all week. Although it's not expected to be a long-term issue, it could impact whether he makes the roster.

The Packers also have tried Kadeem Telfort, Caleb Jones and rookie Travis Glover at the tackle spots. While Glover, a sixth-round pick, is likely to make the team because Gutekunst tends to keep his rookie draft picks, he's probably not ready to step into the swing-tackle role.

Who might land on injured reserve?

The new injured reserve rule allows two players to go on IR before final cuts and still return this season. That could change the way initial rosters are shaped. In the past, teams had to carry players through final cuts before they could place them on IR with the possibility of returning after four weeks.

Rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd, who has missed a large part of camp because of a hamstring injury, would appear to be a candidate for one of those early IR/return spots. Lloyd was expected to compete with AJ Dillon for the backup running back spot, and they would rather not shelve him for the season.

Dillon also has an injury issue. He sustained a stinger in practice last week. It's the second time in less than a year he has been sidelined because of a stringer, so the Packers are being cautious with him.