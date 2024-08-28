Jeff Darlington is shocked by Mike Greenberg's suggestion that Aaron Rodgers and the Jets are the biggest threat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC. (1:13)

Adding depth at safety, the New York Jets signed former Minnesota Vikings first-round pick Lewis Cine to their practice squad on Wednesday, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Cine, drafted 32nd overall in 2022, was waived Tuesday after efforts to trade him were unsuccessful. After clearing waivers, he signed with the Jets with the expectation that he will be elevated to the 53-man roster as soon as he's comfortable with the playbook.

Cine, who suffered a leg fracture in Week 4 of his rookie season, has played only 10 defensive snaps over his first two seasons (one tackle). In the preseason, he played a team-high 150 snaps, recording 13 tackles and one sack.

The Jets' current starters are Tony Adams and Chuck Clark, with Ashtyn Davis and Isaiah Oliver backing them up. Oliver, a natural cornerback, was moved to safety in the offseason. Cine's arrival means a return to his previous position, nickelback.

Also Wednesday, the Jets claimed former Chicago Bears tight end Brenden Bates on waivers.

The Vikings cut Cine on Tuesday, closing the door on one of the least productive first-round picks in recent memory.

Cine, 24, suffered a compound fracture of his left leg in the third game of his rookie season in 2022.

When he returned in spring 2023, he was already a step behind the scheme installed by new defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Cine played in only 10 games over that stretch, finishing his second season as the team's sixth safety.

He lost any chance he had to move up the depth chart this summer when he was slowed by a lower-body injury.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert contributed to this report.