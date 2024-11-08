Aaron Rodgers joins Pat McAfee and reacts to the Jets trading WR Mike Williams to the Steelers. (1:19)

Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets tackle Morgan Moses gives the phrase "sleeping on the job" a new meaning.

Playing through a painful left knee injury, Moses has managed to stay on the field with a round-the-clock rehab program that includes sleeping in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber in his home.

That's right. He spends his nights in the chamber -- about six hours -- trying to accelerate the healing process. It doesn't sound too cozy, but Moses told ESPN, "It's pretty comfortable, man."

Moses, 33, known throughout his career as an iron man, was injured in Week 3 when a New England Patriots defender rolled up the back of his leg. The damage was extensive -- a Grade 2 MCL tear, a meniscus issue and a small fracture in his knee.

He sat out two games -- a rarity for him -- but he was back in the lineup by Week 6. His practice time is limited, but he shows up on game day. He hasn't missed a snap since returning from the injury, even though his knee requires draining at times.

Moses is an old-school football player willing to employ new-school technology to stay on the field.

"Just getting that extra oxygen in your body to keep the inflammation down, that's the big thing," he said.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized environment, according to the Mayo Clinic. The extra oxygen helps fight bacteria and triggers the release of substances called growth factors and stem cells, which promote healing.

"Obviously, I've been blessed to be able to be in this league for a long time, and I've had great veterans that showed me the way," Moses said. "And so my job is I never want to let anybody down, so I try to do everything I can to prepare myself to be able to play on Sundays."

Every game is a fight for the Jets (3-6), who are trying to rebound from a disappointing start.

They face the Arizona Cardinals (5-4) on Sunday at State Farm Stadium, knowing that another loss would cripple their playoff hopes. Moses wants to be there for his teammates and inspire them in the process.

"The crazy thing is, never complained about it, not one time," linebacker Quincy Williams said.

This isn't anything new for Moses, who broke into the NFL with the Washington Commanders in 2014.

From 2015 to 2022, including 2020 with the Jets, he didn't sit out a game -- playing in 130 straight. In 2023, his second year with the Baltimore Ravens, he sat out two midseason games because of a torn pectoral muscle. He returned to the lineup and gutted it out for the rest of the season, basically playing with one arm.

"Everybody in this locker room is playing through something, whether it's personal, whether it's physical, emotional, whatever it is," said Moses, who returned to the Jets in an offseason trade. "That's what football teams are great for, because we band together."

His teammates can sleep well at night, knowing he's sleeping with a purpose.