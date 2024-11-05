Damien Woody joins SVP to reflect on the dynamic of Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers as the Jets end their five-game losing streak with a 21-13 victory over the Texans. (1:12)

Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Five days after making perhaps the catch of the year in the NFL, New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson put his famous hands to use in another capacity.

Wilson and teammate Solomon Thomas spent part of Tuesday -- an off day for players -- serving meals at the Food Bank for the New York City Community Kitchen and Pantry in Harlem. It was an early Thanksgiving dinner for residents and families coping with food insecurity, one of whom -- an elderly gentleman wearing a New York Yankees cap -- said: "I used to play wide receiver and that was an awesome catch."

Wilson estimated that he has received about 500 congratulatory texts since his one-handed, acrobatic catch for a 26-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, which propelled the Jets to a 21-13 win over the Houston Texans last Thursday night. He tried to downplay the catch, saying he doesn't want to be put "on a pedestal."

Garrett Wilson's CATCH OF THE YEAR from the field 👀 pic.twitter.com/lvVYZhyJHY — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2024

"The phone's been blowing up, but it's the same, man," he said. "You play football, you happened to be on a Thursday night and it was a cool play, but I try not to get too caught up in it. We have to move on to the next week and that's really all it is. Whether I had played bad or played good on Thursday, I'd feel how I feel and I'd be here today. It's just how it all shakes down."

Fellow receiver Davante Adams, in his weekly spot Tuesday on the "Up And Adams Show," called it "a top-5 catch -- ever." The Jets (3-6), who face the Arizona Cardinals (5-4) on Sunday, hope it can be a turning point in their season.

Wilson said the response among fans has been "just awesome to see."

"It's like they support me, they're watching and they're noticing different things and it's cool. But sometimes you have to set the phone down," Wilson said. "I try to get back to as many people as I can, the ones I recognize, but it gets to be a lot.

"At the end of the day, it's the game I love. It's just football. It's just a game and I'm blessed to have people watch, but I don't ever want them thinking that I'm on a pedestal or anything like that."

Wilson and Thomas, the Jets' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee last season, donned aprons over their Jets jerseys and served meals to about 50 people at the community pantry.

Five days after his catch, Garrett Wilson spent time today at @FoodBank4NYC in Harlem. Joined by teammate Solomon Thomas, they served meals to residents coping with food insecurity. Wilson estimated that he has received 500 congratulatory texts since the game. #Jets pic.twitter.com/sFi9IaDU0I — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 5, 2024

Some residents recognized them instantly, especially Wilson. Some weren't shy about offering opinions on quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the state of the offense. The players enjoyed the friendly banter.

It was a winning day for everyone.

In fact, the Jets donated $10,000 to the Food Bank for New York City.

"I feel like we've got a great fan base with the Jets and it's really this whole city that gets behind the Jets despite all the heartache they've been through," Wilson said. "They always come out and support guys like me. So, for me, it's about doing things that remind yourself what you do it for, why you play, and what makes it possible to play the game I love. It's awesome to have this platform to be able to give back to the community."