PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles defensive back James Bradberry IV suffered a leg injury during Wednesday's practice and could be sidelined for six to eight weeks, a league source confirmed.

The Eagles placed Bradberry on injured reserve Thursday, which will sideline him for at least four games. Linebacker Oren Burks was promoted to the active roster in a corresponding move while offensive lineman Brett Toth was signed to the practice squad.

Bradberry, 31, was an All-Pro in 2022 but struggled at the outside corner position last season. With the Eagles selecting corners with their top two picks in April's draft, Bradberry saw the writing on the wall and asked the coaching staff if he could switch to safety.

That transition had its share of ups and downs this offseason. Bradberry ran mostly with the reserves but still made the original 53-man roster.

"James always has had really good football instincts. When you see him play safety every day here and see his ability to diagnose his football instincts. I think for all of us, that's a transition, that's a different position than playing outside corner," said general manager Howie Roseman.

"He's got a skill set. It's a long season. We already know that he's had tremendous success in this league playing outside corner as well. With the goals that we have for this football team, having a veteran player like that on the roster that we know we can rely on when called upon, we felt like was important."

A seven-year veteran, Bradberry has 19 interceptions and 478 tackles in 125 games.

The news of Bradberry's injury was first reported by NFL Network.