Jeff Darlington is shocked by Mike Greenberg's suggestion that Aaron Rodgers and the Jets are the biggest threat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC. (1:13)

Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have his full arsenal of playmakers in Week 1, as wide receiver Mike Williams was cleared to play in the New York Jets' opener.

Williams, who underwent knee surgery after tearing his ACL last September while playing for the Los Angeles Chargers, began training camp on the physically-unable-to-perform list and worked his way back, joining 11-on-11 drills this week.

Coach Robert Saleh said Thursday it "wouldn't be fair" to expect Williams to be at his pre-injury form at the outset. "He's going to be available Week 1, but to expect him to be 100% -- we're going to be very smart with how we use him," Saleh said. "He can be plenty available to make his mark felt."

The Jets conducted a scrimmage-like practice on Thursday (closed to the media) in which Williams caught four or five passes for more than 100 yards, according to Saleh.

"[I] feel good," Williams said after practice. "I mean, this is what I expected. I was putting the work in this whole time to make myself available to perform this season, so it's all paying off at the right time."

Williams declined to speculate on his potential role in Week 1, except to say he will be ready for whatever he's asked to do. In training camp, the primary wide receivers were Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard. They could use Wilson, Lazard and Williams in their three-receiver set, with Wilson playing the slot.

"It's going to be crazy," Williams said of the offense's potential. "Aaron, he's hitting all cylinders right now, him and [Garrett]. Everybody else is making a lot of plays against the defense that we have."

Despite only two full practices, Williams said he has full confidence in his surgically repaired knee.

"For sure," he said. "I wouldn't go out there if I wasn't able to be myself."

The Jets open against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Monday Night Football.

They took a chance on Williams, signing him to a one-year, $10 million contract after he was released by the Chargers. He has 15.9 yards per reception over the past five seasons, first in the NFL among the 81 players with at least 300 targets.