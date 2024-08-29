Louis Riddick and Mike Tannenbaum explain why it's unfair to measure Bills quarterback Josh Allen against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. (1:48)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- After initially planning to sign with the New York Jets and join their practice squad on Wednesday, safety Lewis Cine instead Thursday signed with the Buffalo Bills on their practice squad.

The 32nd pick in the 2022 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings was waived by Minnesota on Tuesday after efforts to trade him were unsuccessful.

"Just a change of heart, I guess," Jets general manager Joe Douglas said Thursday.

The Jets were expecting Cine to fly to New Jersey for a physical and sign a contract, a source told ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Buffalo has undergone significant change at the safety position this offseason with longtime starters Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde not on the roster. Poyer was released this offseason and Hyde remains unsigned and is contemplating retirement, although Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Wednesday that the door has not closed on Hyde possibly returning and that they will "stay in touch."

The team's safeties include Taylor Rapp, Damar Hamlin, rookie Cole Bishop, Mike Edwards and Cam Lewis. Bishop (shoulder) and Edwards (hamstring) missed almost all of training camp and the preseason with injuries but are now working back into the mix at practice.

The Bills have an open spot on the practice squad for a 17th player as defensive end Kingsley Jonathan has received an exemption as an international player.

Cine, 24, also has a connection on the coaching staff through cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae, who coached defensive backs at Georgia in 2021.

The 6-foot-2, 199-pound safety suffered a compound fracture of his left leg in the third game of his rookie season in 2022. He played in 10 games in 2023 and dealt with a lower-body injury this summer.

This is not the first connection for the Bills and Jets this week after the Jets traded returner/cornerback Brandon Codrington and a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Bills in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick Tuesday.