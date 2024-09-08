Saints' Derek Carr finds Rashid Shaheed for 59-yard TD

Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Saints talked all offseason about the possibilities of their new offense under new coordinator Klint Kubiak.

They took only five plays to show that off against the Carolina Panthers after Saints quarterback Derek Carr found an open Rashid Shaheed down the field for a 59-yard score to go up 7-0 with 12:08 left in the first quarter.

THE NEED FOR SHAHEED!



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/n2sQeJgaa1 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 8, 2024

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Shaheed led the NFL last season with nine receptions of 30-plus air yards. He continued that trend on Sunday. Carr's pass to Shaheed went 49 yards in the air for their first connection of the game, and a quick score to get the offense off to a fast start.