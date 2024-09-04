Open Extended Reactions

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders signed veteran guard Sam Cosmi to a four-year extension, taking care of one of the few successful draft picks over the past four years.

The contract is worth up to $74 million with more than $45 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cosmi, a second-round pick in 2021 out of Texas, was drafted to play right tackle but moved to guard full-time before the 2023 season and was considered their best lineman.

Cosmi becomes the first holdover player to receive an extension. He was going to be a free agent after this season. "To get that deal done prior to the season is a good deal," Washington coach Dan Quinn said. "He's a Commander through and through. He's tough, plays square and strong. He'll be an anchor inside for years to come."

General manager Adam Peters, in a statement, called Cosmi a "pillar of the team" and "a great leader." Quinn, who praised the move of Cosmi inside, said Cosmi's presence inside is good for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

"That kind of stoutness is big," Quinn said. "For Jayden, it's an ability to have space in the pocket. This is an athlete that can pull and move in our system. That's important. For him not to go through the season and into free agency is a big deal for us. That move from tackle to guard unlocked some things there."

Cosmi said he feels more comfortable at guard after playing it for a full season. And, he said, his mentality won't change.

"I had a mentality of being one of the best guards in the league every time I stepped on the field," Cosmi said. "That mentality will be even more motivation to be one of the best guards in this league. I'm grateful they were able to see that.

"But I have to prove it. It's not like, 'hey I made it; I've arrived. I've still got to prove it every day."