MIAMI -- Jalen Ramsey and the Miami Dolphins reached an agreement on a three-year contract extension worth $24.1 million per year, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter, making Ramsey the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history for a second time in his career.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Friday that Ramsey had signed an extension with the team.
With the new three-year, $72.3 million deal, Ramsey is guaranteed to earn $55.3 million starting this season, which ensures he will have the highest career earnings for a cornerback in league history.
The Dolphins and Ramsey had been discussing an extension for several weeks. The two sides were able to create a new benchmark once Pat Surtain II reset the cornerback market by signing an extension with the Denver Broncos on Wednesday that carries a $24 million average annual value.
"Ever since I've gotten here, I feel like it's been a great relationship, it's been a growing relationship," Ramsey said Friday. "They've learned a lot about me, who I am not only as the player but the person. And same, I've learned a lot about them and how real they are."
Miami traded a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long to the Los Angeles Rams for Ramsey last offseason, and he immediately became one of the team's veteran leaders. A knee injury suffered on the second day of training camp limited him to 10 games last season, but he recorded his third straight season with at least three interceptions to earn his seventh Pro Bowl selection.
"When everyone knows the name of someone that's joining the team, and that name is based upon a reputation of talent and skill, everyone's excited," McDaniel said. "You're always excited to see how that person's going to fit in within the overall complexion of [the team], and since he's been here, it's almost felt mutually purposeful in that Jalen saw a different level of player and leader that this team could benefit from.
"He seized that, and I think the team has definitely benefited from it."
Ramsey was named a team captain this week for the first time since joining the Dolphins, but he has not practiced in several weeks with what has now been described as a hamstring injury. McDaniel said Ramsey would participate in Friday's practice in some capacity but did not confirm the three-time All-Pro would be available for Sunday's season opener against his former team, the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Ramsey said his injury led to him delaying the finalization of his extension.
"I just felt like it wasn't right to have it out there and me not be out there on the field with the guys," Ramsey said, "so just tried to hold it for a few days."
Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said the team was optimistic Ramsey would play Sunday, but that with a Thursday night game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, the Dolphins have to be smart about it.
"I'm hopeful. I'm hopeful. I say prayers every night, we talk to God," Weaver said. "But the one thing I do know about Jalen, is that it's not for a lack of work ethic. He's doing everything he can in the training room to try to put himself out there. We just got to be smart and cognizant that we do have two games in whatever that is, a little over a week, so we'll see."