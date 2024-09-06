Check out the numbers behind Jalen Ramsey's impressive career that led to his three-year contract extension with the Dolphins. (0:46)

Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- Jalen Ramsey and the Miami Dolphins reached an agreement on a three-year contract extension worth $24.1 million per year, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter, making Ramsey the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history for a second time in his career.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Friday that Ramsey had signed an extension with the team.

With the new three-year, $72.3 million deal, Ramsey is guaranteed to earn $55.3 million starting this season, which ensures he will have the highest career earnings for a cornerback in league history.

The Dolphins and Ramsey had been discussing an extension for several weeks. The two sides were able to create a new benchmark once Pat Surtain II reset the cornerback market by signing an extension with the Denver Broncos on Wednesday that carries a $24 million average annual value.

"Ever since I've gotten here, I feel like it's been a great relationship, it's been a growing relationship," Ramsey said Friday. "They've learned a lot about me, who I am not only as the player but the person. And same, I've learned a lot about them and how real they are."

Miami traded a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long to the Los Angeles Rams for Ramsey last offseason, and he immediately became one of the team's veteran leaders. A knee injury suffered on the second day of training camp limited him to 10 games last season, but he recorded his third straight season with at least three interceptions to earn his seventh Pro Bowl selection.