Sights and sounds ahead of the Eagles-Packers showdown in Brazil

The NFL has played in England, Mexico and Germany. On Friday, though, it heads to a new continent, as the league makes its debut in Brazil.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers spurned the typical cross-country trip by making the flight to São Paulo for the historic contest. The Eagles are looking for their fourth consecutive season-opening win under head coach Nick Sirianni, while Packers quarterback Jordan Love is looking to prove his recently signed $220 million deal worthwhile.

By the look of things, both squads are enjoying the league's debut trip to South America. Here are the sights and sounds from the build-up to kickoff at Arena Corinthians.

lol now THIS is a cheesehead we can get behind 🫡 pic.twitter.com/OAfoogupDQ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 6, 2024

The crowd outside of Corinthians Arena 4 hours before kickoff 👀 @NFLBrasil



📺: #GBvsPHI - 8:15pm ET on Peacock

🇧🇷: Sexta-feira, 21:15 | ESPN, RedeTV!, Cazé TV and NFL Game Pass pic.twitter.com/TK5haL1VWx — NFL (@NFL) September 6, 2024

NFL 🤝 Women's Flag Football



QB1 swapping jerseys with Brazilian Women's Flag Football player, Gabi Bankhardt! pic.twitter.com/L8rUShoNR4 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 6, 2024

Murals in the streets of São Paulo 🎨🇧🇷



Os murais nas ruas de São Paulo 🎨🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/r80HdbdhSW — NFL (@NFL) September 6, 2024

A change of scenery 🇧🇷



Thanks for the hospitality, @Corinthians pic.twitter.com/hQVnXRWEzY — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 5, 2024

Aura in Brazil is off the charts pic.twitter.com/GJ3RvKVzgL — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 6, 2024

Meet our new teammate! pic.twitter.com/YqeymPJAQ2 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 5, 2024

The fellas are having a time in São Paulo😁 pic.twitter.com/xX5jIipdNw — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 6, 2024