        <
        >

          Sights and sounds ahead of the Eagles-Packers showdown in Brazil

          Saquon Barkley arrives for the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil. Philadelphia Eagles/X
          • ESPN staffSep 7, 2024, 01:41 AM

          The NFL has played in England, Mexico and Germany. On Friday, though, it heads to a new continent, as the league makes its debut in Brazil.

          The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers spurned the typical cross-country trip by making the flight to São Paulo for the historic contest. The Eagles are looking for their fourth consecutive season-opening win under head coach Nick Sirianni, while Packers quarterback Jordan Love is looking to prove his recently signed $220 million deal worthwhile.

          By the look of things, both squads are enjoying the league's debut trip to South America. Here are the sights and sounds from the build-up to kickoff at Arena Corinthians.