          Seahawks QB Geno Smith rushes for a 34-yard TD vs. Broncos

          Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
          • Brady Henderson, ESPNSep 8, 2024, 09:30 PM
              Brady Henderson is a reporter for NFL Nation at ESPN. Henderson covers the Seattle Seahawks. He joined ESPN in 2017 covering the team for Seattle Sports 710-AM. You can follow him via Twitter @BradyHenderson.

          SEATTLE -- Geno Smith will never be confused for Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson or any of the NFL's top dual-threat quarterbacks, but he can still run -- even as he approaches his mid-30s.

          Smith showed that in the second quarter of the Seahawks' season opener on Sunday when he found an opening up the middle and scrambled 34 yards for a touchdown. That score and the failed two-point try put Seattle ahead 9-8 before the Denver Broncos regained the lead with their second safety of the game.

          It was the longest run of Smith's 12-year career and the longest touchdown run by a Seahawks QB since Dave Krieg's 37-yard TD run in 1984, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

          Smith, who turns 34 in October, used his legs effectively during his Pro Bowl season in 2022, rushing 68 times for 366 yards. Curiously, he didn't run as much last year -- only 37 times for 155 yards - and acknowledged midway through the season that he could run more.

          His 34-yard rushing touchdown on Sunday made up for the interception he threw on his second attempt of the game, which set up a Denver field goal.