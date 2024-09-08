Seahawks QB Geno Smith rushes for a 34-yard TD vs. Broncos

Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- Geno Smith will never be confused for Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson or any of the NFL's top dual-threat quarterbacks, but he can still run -- even as he approaches his mid-30s.

Smith showed that in the second quarter of the Seahawks' season opener on Sunday when he found an opening up the middle and scrambled 34 yards for a touchdown. That score and the failed two-point try put Seattle ahead 9-8 before the Denver Broncos regained the lead with their second safety of the game.

It was the longest run of Smith's 12-year career and the longest touchdown run by a Seahawks QB since Dave Krieg's 37-yard TD run in 1984, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Smith, who turns 34 in October, used his legs effectively during his Pro Bowl season in 2022, rushing 68 times for 366 yards. Curiously, he didn't run as much last year -- only 37 times for 155 yards - and acknowledged midway through the season that he could run more.

His 34-yard rushing touchdown on Sunday made up for the interception he threw on his second attempt of the game, which set up a Denver field goal.