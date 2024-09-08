Broncos' defense scores two safeties vs. Seahawks

Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- For the first time since before John Elway was a Denver Broncos quarterback, the Broncos defense had two safeties in a game.

With 11:22 remaining in the first half with the Seattle Seahawks in a first-and-10 at their own 1-yard line, Seahawks Anthony Bradford guard was flagged for a holding penalty in the end zone as Bradford tried to block Broncos' defensive end D.J. Jones.

The play gave the Broncos a 5-3 lead at the time.

Roughly seven minutes later -- with 4:24 left in the first half -- the Broncos got the second safety when Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet, on first-and-10 from the Seahawks' 1-yard line, was tackled in the end zone by Zach Allen and Jonathon Cooper.

That gave the Broncos a 10-9 lead. The Broncos came within two yards of a third safety later in the first half when they tackled Seahawks' running back Kenneth Walker III for a 2-yard loss. Walker ended up in the end zone as players tumbled to the ground and many Broncos defenders signaled safety after the play, but officials ruled Walker's forward progress stopped at the 2-yard line.

The Broncos are the first team since the 2017 Dolphins to record two safeties in a game. It was the first time since 1982, the year before Elway was acquired in a trade, the Broncos had two safeties in a game. That game was also in Seattle.