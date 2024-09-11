Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Cardinals right tackle Jonah Williams was placed on injured reserve Wednesday after injuring his right knee against the Buffalo Bills.

Coach Jonathan Gannon said he didn't want to speculate on Williams' timeline to return, saying that the Cardinals are "still gathering more information about that."

Gannon also said he's "not sure yet" if Williams will have surgery.

Cardinals right tackle Jonah Williams is out indefinitely after sustaining a knee injury in Arizona's season-opening loss to the Bills. AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The injury happened on the last play of the first quarter in the 34-28 loss to the Bills on Sunday. Veteran Kelvin Beachum, who has started 149 of his 164 career games since getting drafted in the seventh round in 2012, replaced Williams on Sunday and will continue to stay at right tackle for the foreseeable future.

"There's a comfort level with Beach being the vet that he is and how many games he's played, obviously," Gannon said. "But who's ever in there, we feel good about getting the job done."

Williams signed a two-year contract with the Cardinals in March worth up to $30 million including $19 million guaranteed. His addition came after the Cardinals released longtime left tackle D.J. Humphries earlier in the same day they agreed to terms with Williams.

Losing Williams after just one quarter in Week 1 is part of the game, Gannon said.

"Life in the NFL," he said. "Figure out a plan and go to work."

In corresponding moves Wednesday, the Cardinals promoted linebacker Julian Okwara to the active roster from the practice squad and signed offensive lineman Charlie Heck to the practice squad.