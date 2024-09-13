Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown will undergo surgery for his sternoclavicular injury and be placed on injured reserve, a source confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

Brown, who did not play in the Chiefs' season-opening win over the Baltimore Ravens, will have to miss at least the next four games, including Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs' major offseason free agent signing, Brown suffered a dislocation of one of the shoulder joints after catching a pass on the first play of Kansas City's first preseason game Aug. 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rashee Rice was the Chiefs' leading wide receiver against the Ravens with seven catches for 103 yards. Rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy scored two touchdowns, one on an end around.

Brown, 27, played five NFL seasons before joining the Chiefs: three with the Ravens and two with the Arizona Cardinals. His best season came with Baltimore in 2021 when he caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards.

He caught 51 passes for 574 yards last season with the Cardinals.

