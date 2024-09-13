Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Don't cross Jordan Love's name off the active list for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts just yet. Despite not taking a single practice rep since his left knee injury in the Sept. 6 season opener, the Green Bay Packers quarterback was not ruled out on Friday and instead was listed as questionable.

Earlier on Friday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Love still needed medical clearance.

"He's doing good, you know," LaFleur said Friday about an hour before the injury report was released. "He's got a great attitude and is working hard and getting better every day."

Love was initially expected to miss multiple games because of the sprained MCL he suffered with 6 seconds left in the season-opening loss in Brazil.

NFL teams can make status updates on Saturday, so it's possible the Packers could downgrade Love at that point.

The Packers also added receiver Jayden Reed (shin/calf) to the injury report on Friday and listed him as questionable. Running back MarShawn Lloyd, questionable with a hamstring injury, was the only other Packers player listed with an injury status for Sunday.

Malik Willis, who was acquired in an Aug. 26 trade with the Titans, worked as the starting quarterback all week in practice. The Packers are expected to elevate Sean Clifford from the practice squad for game day.

Willis has made three NFL starts -- all during his 2022 rookie season in Tennessee. The Titans went 1-2 in those games, and Willis did not throw for 100 yards passing in any of those starts.

Now, Willis has been asked to start a game less than three weeks after he joined the Packers, where he's learning his fourth different offense in three pro seasons.

"I'm not sure you can compare those, honestly," Willis said this week. "Coming in as a rookie and not feeling all the way comfortable with NFL football in general, that's different than coming into a different scheme. I mean, I had three different offenses the last three seasons in Tennessee. More than anything, just try to match the carryover and do your best to execute the way it's called over here."